Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.