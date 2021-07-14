Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,820,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

RETA opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

