Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Douglas Dynamics worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.