Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,036 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of ATN International worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATNI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.