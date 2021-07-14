Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,137 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Grifols worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grifols by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grifols by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

