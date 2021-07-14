Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,755 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

