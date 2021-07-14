Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,164 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of The Aaron’s worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

