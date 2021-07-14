Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.