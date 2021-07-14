Bao Finance (BAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $23.13 million and $1.55 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

