Barclays Begins Coverage on Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price objective on shares of Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 9,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.29.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
