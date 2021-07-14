Barclays Begins Coverage on Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price objective on shares of Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 9,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

