Barclays PLC Acquires 13,955 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Scholar Rock worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

