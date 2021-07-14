Barclays PLC Acquires 53,551 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,551 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Everi worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE EVRI opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,696 shares of company stock worth $3,155,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

