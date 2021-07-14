Barclays PLC Acquires 6,882 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of The Andersons worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

