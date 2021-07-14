Barclays PLC Buys 55,032 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 268.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $27,172,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $8,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $500,311. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

