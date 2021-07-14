Barclays PLC Buys 6,215 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

