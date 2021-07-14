Barclays PLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,072 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 168,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 144,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 799,801 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

