Barclays PLC Grows Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

