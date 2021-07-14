Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,334 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

