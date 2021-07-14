Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Arrow Financial worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

