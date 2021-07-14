Barclays PLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of OneSpan worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after buying an additional 216,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 196,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSPN opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

