Barclays PLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of National Western Life Group worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWLI opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.22. The company has a market cap of $793.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

