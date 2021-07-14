Barclays PLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 326.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TCRR stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $544.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

