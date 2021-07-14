Barclays PLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Chuy’s worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

CHUY stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $733.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

