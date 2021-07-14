Barclays PLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 92,629 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Golar LNG worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $8,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 154,177 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

GLNG stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

