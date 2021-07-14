Barclays PLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 250.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

