Barclays PLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Century Aluminum worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

