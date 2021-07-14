Barclays PLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SHLX opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

