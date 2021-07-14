Barclays PLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innoviva worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 261.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 206,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

