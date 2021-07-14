Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

