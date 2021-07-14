Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 361.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

