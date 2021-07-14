Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 619.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Premier by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

