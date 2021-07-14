Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

