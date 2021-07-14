Barclays PLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

