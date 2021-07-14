Barclays PLC Purchases 36,979 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 407.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $977.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.