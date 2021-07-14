Barclays PLC Purchases 3,752 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

SCHL opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

