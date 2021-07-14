Barclays PLC Purchases 6,995 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ebix worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 154,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

