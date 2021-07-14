Barclays PLC Purchases 70,272 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 337.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3,010.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 857,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

