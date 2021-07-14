Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 46,326 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $992.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.