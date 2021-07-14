Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 76,152 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of LAC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

