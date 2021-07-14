Barclays PLC Sells 118,976 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,464,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,092 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $664,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

