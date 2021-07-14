Barclays PLC Sells 14,599 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.