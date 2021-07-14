Barclays PLC Sells 15,545 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MDU. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MDU opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $2,527,500.00. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,294 shares of company stock worth $6,011,178 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.