Barclays PLC Sells 47,401 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,328,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,479. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.