Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

