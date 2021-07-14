Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:B traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

