Barry J. Bentley Sells 201,901 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. 1,153,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.86.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

