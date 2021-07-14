BarterTrade (BART) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, BarterTrade has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $126,368.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00050984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00853455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005381 BTC.

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

