Base Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,492.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $524,920.56 and $16,492.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 546,567 coins and its circulating supply is 382,818 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

