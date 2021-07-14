Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

BAS stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.90 ($79.88). 2,333,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.90. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

