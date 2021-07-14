Basic Attention Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $172.42 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $780.76 million and approximately $172.42 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00844160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,387,173 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

